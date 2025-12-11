PhilosophySciencePsychologySocietyCulture
EssaysVideos

Popular

About
DONATENEWSLETTER
/
/
Aeon
DONATE/NEWSLETTER/
/

I am, therefore I think – how Heidegger radically reframed being

Since Plato, a dominant strain of Western philosophy has understood human beings primarily as rational thinkers, a view typified by René Descartes’s conclusion: cogito ergo sum (‘I think, therefore I am’). But in 1927, the German philosopher Martin Heidegger radically upended this tradition in his monumental opus Being and Time. Thinking and theorising, he argued, presupposes a special mode of being that is unique to humans: I am, therefore I think. The world is revealed to us not through theorising but through our way of being in the world, which Heidegger did so much to illuminate. In this excerpt from his feature-length documentary Being in the World (2010), the Italian American director Tao Ruspoli makes Heidegger’s infamously dense arguments digestible via interviews with philosophers, including the late Hubert Dreyfus, and with skilled artists and artisans whose work demonstrates the degree to which our selves are often expressed through our interactions with the world rather than our thoughts about it.

This is the first of three excerpts from Being in the World to be featured on Aeon Video. You can watch the film in its entirety here.

Director: Tao Ruspoli

Producers: Giancarlo Canavesio, Christopher Redlich

Editor: Paul Forte

Composer: Isaac Sprintis

11 December 2025
Vintage photo of an older man with a moustache wearing traditional attire, sitting in front of a building with columns and plants.

videoThinkers and theories

A Buddhist monk probes Heidegger on the limits, and necessity, of philosophy

16 minutes

Black and white cartoon of a man with a pipe holding a cage labelled “Condemned.” A small figure inside says, “I don’t want to go out there.”

videoPolitical philosophy

Sartre and the existential choice: ‘In fashioning myself, I fashion humanity’

2 minutes

Visualisation of a double spiral pattern representing Lorenz attractor with a smaller graph inset on the right showing a mathematical plot labelled Z_n-1.

videoThinkers and theories

Henri Bergson on why the existence of things precedes their possibility

3 minutes

videoPhilosophy of mind

‘Am I not at least something?’ A surreal dive into Descartes’s Meditations

3 minutes

Close-up microscopic view of Diatom plankton with transparent, geometric shapes connected by thin, radiant lines, set against a dark background.

videoMetaphysics

Simple entities in universal harmony – Leibniz’s evocative perspective on reality

4 minutes

A mixed-media artwork of a woman posing on a skateboard, with hand-drawn red and blue line sketches overlaying the photo.

videoThinkers and theories

From ‘The Second Sex’ to ‘Gender Trouble’ – Butler’s hat tip to de Beauvoir

2 minutes

Abstract illustration of four seated human figures looking at their shadows on the wall in an orange room.

videoKnowledge

Orson Welles’s psychedelic 1973 adaptation of Plato’s timeless allegory of the cave

9 minutes

Photo of a person with colourful, abstract paint streaks surrounding their head on a white background, creating a radiant effect.

videoAnthropology

Sitting by the fire with a nomadic tribe, a physicist ponders the many shapes of wisdom

2 minutes

Collage artwork combining a colourful costumed figure, vintage car, and distorted buildings, against a backdrop of geometric shapes.

videoHistory of ideas

Splitting the truth: the philosopher that physics forgot

4 minutes