PhilosophySciencePsychologySocietyCulture
EssaysVideos

Popular

About
DONATENEWSLETTER
/
/
Aeon
DONATE/NEWSLETTER/
/

The Indian daredevils who feel at home in the Well of Death

A staple of rural Indian festivals for decades, the Well of Death features motorcyclists – and the occasional car driver – performing death-defying stunts while circling 18-metre-high walls. In Gladiators on Wheels, the British Indian filmmaker and photographer JIJO captures stunt performers in the state of West Bengal as they discuss how thrills, freedom, camaraderie and unconventional life paths have drawn them to this work. They also address the genuine dangers involved, including their injuries and the deaths of friends, as well as how competition from smartphones has diminished the popularity of the act, leaving the performers’ future uncertain. JIJO pairs these accounts with gripping, immersive footage of the performances, underscored by the guttural, thunderous roar of the engines.

Director: JIJO

26 January 2026
Black-and-white photo of a man with outstretched arms riding a motorcycle inside a wooden wall of death with spectators above.

videoSports and games

Thrill to the motorbike hellriders who make their living on the wall of death

9 minutes

A young man in a hoodie and face mask holds a red smoke flare atop a high building overlooking a bustling Moscow cityscape.

videoChildhood and adolescence

Defying death and the law, Kirill chases freedom atop Moscow’s tallest buildings

15 minutes

Two cyclists riding on a sunlit road, with their shadows cast on the ground and part of the grass verge visible.

videoSports and games

Vive l’Afrique! On the road with the Kenyan national cycling team

26 minutes

A man with a long beard wearing glasses holding a net against a backdrop of a grassy field and cloudy sky.

videoAnimals and humans

The wild tale of a young animal keeper, an angry tiger and a torn circle net

10 minutes

A surfer riding a massive wave, with dark water and a foamy crest against a cloudy sky, showcasing the power of the ocean.

videoConsciousness and altered states

A glimpse into the dangerous and thrilling life of a big wave surf photographer

6 minutes

A woman with a colourful scarf covering her face stands in a queue, surrounded by other masked individuals in an outdoor setting.

videoDemography and migration

How the world’s harshest lockdown hit India’s millions of migrant workers

27 minutes

A person gently caressing a calf’s head, both looking content, in a field during sunset.

videoValues and beliefs

How the plight of holy cows is used to radicalise teenagers in small-town India

24 minutes

Photo of two women sitting outdoors laughing with a colourful backdrop in the background.

videoSubcultures

Nomadic life is a warm, poignant memory for many Irish Travellers

10 minutes

A woman with grey hair lies down, partially covered with a colourful, patterned blanket against a textured wall.

videoHuman rights and justice

Witch hunts persist as a horrifying, deadly reality in pockets of rural India

24 minutes