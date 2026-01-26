A staple of rural Indian festivals for decades, the Well of Death features motorcyclists – and the occasional car driver – performing death-defying stunts while circling 18-metre-high walls. In Gladiators on Wheels, the British Indian filmmaker and photographer JIJO captures stunt performers in the state of West Bengal as they discuss how thrills, freedom, camaraderie and unconventional life paths have drawn them to this work. They also address the genuine dangers involved, including their injuries and the deaths of friends, as well as how competition from smartphones has diminished the popularity of the act, leaving the performers’ future uncertain. JIJO pairs these accounts with gripping, immersive footage of the performances, underscored by the guttural, thunderous roar of the engines.
The Indian daredevils who feel at home in the Well of Death
Director: JIJO
videoSports and games
Thrill to the motorbike hellriders who make their living on the wall of death
9 minutes
videoChildhood and adolescence
Defying death and the law, Kirill chases freedom atop Moscow’s tallest buildings
15 minutes
videoSports and games
Vive l’Afrique! On the road with the Kenyan national cycling team
26 minutes
videoAnimals and humans
The wild tale of a young animal keeper, an angry tiger and a torn circle net
10 minutes
videoConsciousness and altered states
A glimpse into the dangerous and thrilling life of a big wave surf photographer
6 minutes
videoDemography and migration
How the world’s harshest lockdown hit India’s millions of migrant workers
27 minutes
videoValues and beliefs
How the plight of holy cows is used to radicalise teenagers in small-town India
24 minutes
videoSubcultures
Nomadic life is a warm, poignant memory for many Irish Travellers
10 minutes
videoHuman rights and justice
Witch hunts persist as a horrifying, deadly reality in pockets of rural India
24 minutes