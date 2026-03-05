The joys that follow rain – an animated Aboriginal artwork

Save

The celebrated Aboriginal Australian artist Betty Conway, from the Pintupi-Luritja language group, is known for her vibrant and distinctive use of colour and her depictions of bush life. For this short animation, she worked alongside the Australian filmmaker Jonathan Daw to adapt her painting After Rain at Running Water (2020). The work depicts a day spent outdoors at Illari Creek, a waterway near her birthplace, Tempe Downs Station, in the Northern Territory, Australia, after a much-needed rainfall. Providing the narration, she creates a warm portrait of shared joy and intergenerational togetherness, as her family swim in the rain-filled springs, share meals and tell stories. The result is a splendid melding of material and non-material culture, offering a glimpse into a corner of the world that, for most people, is inaccessible.

