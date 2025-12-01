PhilosophySciencePsychologySocietyCulture
EssaysVideos

Popular

About
DONATENEWSLETTER
/
/
Aeon
DONATE/NEWSLETTER/
/

    The Mexican cliff divers who take dazzling leaps into the unknown

    Since the 1930s, the La Quebrada Cliff Divers of Acapulco in southwestern Mexico have performed shows for the public, climbing steep and jagged oceanside cliffs and jumping up to 100 feet into the waves. In Voices From the Abyss, the Mexican directors Victor Rejón and Irving Serrano capture the divers in cinematic black and white, bringing to life the moments of fear, rushes of airborne adrenaline, and exciting fanfare that characterise their work, which, even for those who’ve been diving for decades, never seem to fade. Weaving together the stories and reflections of several divers, including children learning how to dive and the group’s most weathered veterans, the film finds a deep spiritual dimension both in the divers’ spectacular work and the dramatic location in which they perform it.

    Directors: Victor Rejón, Irving Serrano

    Producer: Ramón Llaven

    1 December 2025
    Photo of a diver in a blue suit exploring a deep underwater canyon with rugged, vertical rock formations on either side.

    videoSports and games

    Dances with whales: the ethereal underwater vistas of an elite freediving team

    13 minutes

    A person in a wetsuit and snorkelling gear sitting cross-legged on the ocean floor surrounded by corals and rocks.

    videoConsciousness and altered states

    Diving to 100 metres on a single breath takes more than strong lungs and limbs

    8 minutes

    Two shirtless men in swim shorts jumping off a platform inside a building, captured mid-air with railings in the background.

    videoMood and emotion

    Will they or won’t they? Prospective jumpers anguish at the edge of the high dive

    16 minutes

    An underwater dancer in mid-jump in a large pool, with light streaming in from above through a gap in the pool ceiling.

    videoDance and theatre

    Deep, free, elemental: a dance to celebrate women, in the world’s deepest diving pool

    6 minutes

    A surfer riding a massive wave, with dark water and a foamy crest against a cloudy sky, showcasing the power of the ocean.

    videoConsciousness and altered states

    A glimpse into the dangerous and thrilling life of a big wave surf photographer

    6 minutes

    A young girl standing on a cliffside overlooking the ocean, with her hand on her face, under a clear blue sky.

    videoNature and landscape

    How the vast powers of the sea shape life on a sacred peninsula in Oaxaca, Mexico

    21 minutes

    Photo of two adults swimming with a young child in a natural body of water, lush greenery in the background.

    videoFamily life

    For Dulce, the rite of passage of learning to swim might soon be her means of survival

    11 minutes

    A smiling swimmer in open water near a lighthouse on a rocky island under a cloudy sky.

    videoConsciousness and altered states

    ‘It makes sense of everything I am.’ The transcendence of the long-distance swimmer

    12 minutes

    Five window cleaners on ropes cleaning the exterior windows of a modern high-rise building under a clear blue sky.

    videoWork

    How three Mexican window-washers of Chicago’s skyscrapers see the world

    10 minutes