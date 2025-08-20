PhilosophySciencePsychologySocietyCulture
EssaysVideos

Popular

About
DONATENEWSLETTER
Menu
Aeon
DonateNewsletterSIGN IN
Email
Post
Share

The volunteers who offer a last line of care for migrants at a contentious border

In Border Conversations, the German filmmaker Jonathan Brunner embeds with a group of humanitarian volunteers in Poland as they respond to distress messages from migrants attempting to cross into Poland from Belarus. Filmed in late 2021, the documentary captures a tense moment when thousands of migrants – many from the Middle East and South Asia – were directed to Poland’s eastern border by the Belarusian government amid a political standoff with the European Union. As temperatures dropped and conditions deteriorated, some were left in the forest for days without access to shelter, food or medical care. With government support largely absent, these volunteers became a last line of care, offering what they could without breaching legal or international boundaries. Told through text exchanges between the volunteers and those in need of their assistance, the piece captures the emotional weight borne by those trying to help, as well as the helpless feeling of being a migrant caught in a political fight.

Director: Jonathan Brunner

Producer: Tristan Schneider

20 August 2025
Email
Post
Share
Photo of a woman sleeping, resting her head and hand on a large dog, creating a cosy atmosphere.

video

Love and friendship

What does it mean to say goodbye to a creature that doesn’t know you’re leaving?

13 minutes

Photo of two women hugging at an indoor event, one holding a piece of paper

video

Life stages

Grief, healing and laughter coexist at a unique retreat for widows and widowers

15 minutes

Photo of a man lying on a bed with white sheets, looking peaceful against a blue background.

video

Consciousness and altered states

What do screens depicting serene natural scenes mean to those living in lock-up?

12 minutes

Aerial photo of workers harvesting oranges, loading crates onto a tractor in an orchard.

video

Demography and migration

In California’s farmlands, immigrant workers share their stories of toil and hope

17 minutes

A white playroom with a boy in a tent and his mother reading to him holding stuffed animals, toys scattered around.

video

Family life

A mother and child bond in an unusual prison visitation space in this poignant portrait

11 minutes

Abstract image of a woman’s face with vivid swirls of blue, green, red and yellow on a black background.

video

Human rights and justice

Surreal, dazzling visuals form an Iranian expat’s tribute to defiance back home

10 minutes

Illustration of two people with closed eyes softly singing into a microphone, featuring simple brushstroke style.

video

Language and linguistics

Why Susan listens to recordings of herself speaking a language she no longer remembers

5 minutes

Photo of three women viewed from behind near a lake with trees. One holds a megaphone and wears a colourful embroidered shirt.

video

Family life

The migrants missing in Mexico, and the mothers who won’t stop searching for them

21 minutes

Black and white photo of British and German First World War soldiers wearing winter uniforms and hats, one with a cigarette, looking at the camera.

video

War and peace

A frontline soldier’s moving account of the fabled ‘Christmas truce’ of 1914

12 minutes