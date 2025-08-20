The volunteers who offer a last line of care for migrants at a contentious border

In Border Conversations, the German filmmaker Jonathan Brunner embeds with a group of humanitarian volunteers in Poland as they respond to distress messages from migrants attempting to cross into Poland from Belarus. Filmed in late 2021, the documentary captures a tense moment when thousands of migrants – many from the Middle East and South Asia – were directed to Poland’s eastern border by the Belarusian government amid a political standoff with the European Union. As temperatures dropped and conditions deteriorated, some were left in the forest for days without access to shelter, food or medical care. With government support largely absent, these volunteers became a last line of care, offering what they could without breaching legal or international boundaries. Told through text exchanges between the volunteers and those in need of their assistance, the piece captures the emotional weight borne by those trying to help, as well as the helpless feeling of being a migrant caught in a political fight.
Director: Jonathan Brunner
Producer: Tristan Schneider
