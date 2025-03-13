Two variants of a Hindu myth come alive in an animated ode to Indian storytelling

Get curated editors’ picks, peeks behind the scenes, film recommendations and more.
In the lushly animated short film Baat Wahi Hai (It’s the Same Story), two traditional Indian storytellers present their own versions of a millennia-old Hindu myth. The Indian filmmaker Nina Sabnani and a team of artists from the state of Rajasthan in northwest India provide vibrant animated visuals, which are inspired by images painted onto the wooden box of a ‘kaavad’. These intricately decorated ‘portable shrines’ have been part of the region’s rich storytelling tradition for centuries. Also drawing inspiration from many panels and compartments of the kaavad, the duelling orators give intersecting and conflicting accounts of how Shravan Kumara from the Hindu text the Ramayana was born to parents who had sacrificed their eyes for his birth, and how he asked the god Vishnu to restore their sight. In addition to offering viewers a rich slice of traditional art and mythology, the work evokes the ways in which stories take on new meanings over time.
Director: Nina Sabnani
video
Technology and the self
The commodified childhood – scenes from two sisters’ lives in the creator economy
14 minutes
video
Fairness and equality
There’s a dirty side to clean energy in the metal-rich mountains of South Africa
10 minutes
video
Food and drink
The passage of time is a peculiar thing in a 24-hour diner
14 minutes
video
Art
Background music was the radical invention of a trailblazing composer
17 minutes
video
Anthropology
For an Amazonian female shaman, ayahuasca ceremonies are a rite and a business
30 minutes
video
Gender
A filmmaker responds to Lars von Trier’s call for a new muse with a unique application
16 minutes
video
Computing and artificial intelligence
Why large language models are mysterious – even to their creators
8 minutes
video
Sports and games
Havana’s streets become racetracks in this exhilarating portrait of children at play
5 minutes
video
Spirituality
Through rituals of prayer, a monk cultivates a quietly radical concept of freedom
4 minutes