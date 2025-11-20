PhilosophySciencePsychologySocietyCulture
    What people’s hand gestures reveal when they’re asked about love

    In his short film Angles of Love, the UK-based artist and demographic scientist Vincent Straub asks friends, family and strangers the question: ‘What is love to you?’ Receiving an eclectic mix of thoughtful answers that explore the joys, mysteries and perils of the phenomenon, Straub films the hands of his respondents, capturing the interplay between verbal and physical expression. Wrists sway pensively, fingers clutch clothing and hands move emphatically as the subjects speak, amplifying or reframing their words in revealing ways. The result is a delightfully original take on an inexhaustible theme, evoking the complex relationship between love, communication and embodiment.

    Director: Vincent Straub

    20 November 2025
