When drawing your muse hundreds of times becomes an exercise in love

Get curated editors’ picks, peeks behind the scenes, film recommendations and more.
Looking for a nude life model, the UK artist Wilfrid Wood first met Theo Adamson through the gay dating and hookup app Grindr. Eventually, Adamson became the subject of hundreds of Wood’s drawings, as well as his boyfriend. The charming short documentary Drawings of My BF explores the intermingling intimacies the two share as both lovers and artistic collaborators. With an understated touch, the UK filmmaker James Cooper captures Wood creating portraits of Adamson in styles that range from almost jarringly simple to rich and intricate. They’re all connected, however, by the sense of intimacy between artist and muse each seems to convey. Wood’s many drawings of Adamson first went on display at an art show in London in 2019, and were also released as a book.
Drawings of My BF originally appeared on nytimes.com.
Director: James Cooper
video
Philosophy of religion
How a devout Catholic philosopher approaches the problem of evil
8 minutes
video
Thinkers and theories
Is simulation theory a way to shirk responsibility for the world we’ve created?
13 minutes
video
Biology
A dazzling slice-by-slice exploration of wood exposes hidden patterns and hues
2 minutes
video
Family life
In Rwanda, Sébastien finds traces of personal history in the wake of national tragedy
21 minutes
video
Dance and theatre
Leaf through Shakespeare’s First Folio for a riveting journey into theatre history
13 minutes
video
Love and friendship
A decade after his wife was swept away in a tsunami, Yasuo still searches the sea
9 minutes
video
Architecture
Modern architecture should embrace – not ignore or repel – the nonhuman world
8 minutes
video
Philosophy of mind
We may never settle the ‘free will’ debate, but tapping into it is still worthwhile
32 minutes
video
Philosophy of mind
An enigmatic ‘story of consciousness’ told through 19th-century engravings
7 minutes