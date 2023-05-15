× CLOSE
    When drawing your muse hundreds of times becomes an exercise in love

    Looking for a nude life model, the UK artist Wilfrid Wood first met Theo Adamson through the gay dating and hookup app Grindr. Eventually, Adamson became the subject of hundreds of Wood’s drawings, as well as his boyfriend. The charming short documentary Drawings of My BF explores the intermingling intimacies the two share as both lovers and artistic collaborators. With an understated touch, the UK filmmaker James Cooper captures Wood creating portraits of Adamson in styles that range from almost jarringly simple to rich and intricate. They’re all connected, however, by the sense of intimacy between artist and muse each seems to convey. Wood’s many drawings of Adamson first went on display at an art show in London in 2019, and were also released as a book.

    Drawings of My BF originally appeared on nytimes.com.

    Director: James Cooper

    15 May 2023
