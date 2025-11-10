PhilosophySciencePsychologySocietyCulture
EssaysVideos

Popular

About
DONATENEWSLETTER
/
/
Aeon
DONATE//
/

When, if ever, is selecting a ‘designer baby’ ethical?

Scientists and philosophers have long pondered the ethical implications of creating so-called ‘designer babies’. Today, the ability to choose certain genetic traits has, in many cases, become a reality through preimplantation genetic diagnosis – a medical procedure that, when used alongside in vitro fertilisation, allows parents to test embryos and select those without an undesired genetic condition.

For diseases such as polycystic kidney disease or cystic fibrosis, which can cause severe complications and early death, this decision may seem relatively straightforward. However, as this TED-Ed short explores, the ethics of such interventions become far more complex when, for instance, deaf parents wish to select for a deaf child, believing they are best equipped to raise someone who shares their culture. Created with support from Raye Ploeger, a graduate student in philosophy at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, this video draws on the work of prominent philosophers to pose provocative questions about when, if ever, it’s ethical to weigh rolls of the genetic dice.

Video by TED-Ed

Director: Luisa Holanda

Writers: Michael Vazquez, Raye Ploeger

10 November 2025
Illustration of two figures holding hands with colourful reflections on a blue surface.

videoEthics

A deathbed scenario raises the question: how much power should a promise hold?

5 minutes

Photo of a woman wearing sunglasses, gesturing in front of a large stone monument with carved figures.

videoThinkers and theories

The prison abolitionist who dares to envision a world without ‘unfreedoms’

16 minutes

Photo of an older man with white hair and beard in a cityscape with tall modern buildings in the background.

videoEconomics

A tour of New York’s gaudiest neighbourhood with the Marxist geographer David Harvey

13 minutes

videoPhilosophy of mind

‘Am I not at least something?’ A surreal dive into Descartes’s Meditations

3 minutes

Illustration of a purple star with an eye and shield with padlock on blue background encircled by laurel and gold rings.

videoEthics

Plato saw little value in privacy. How do his ideas hold up in the information age?

5 minutes

Illustration of a hand dropping a coin into another hand within an eye-shaped frame on a textured background.

videoVirtues and vices

Why Jean-Jacques Rousseau and Adam Smith were divided on the virtues of vanity

5 minutes

Cartoon of three surgeons wearing scrubs and masks performing surgery on a patient, with surgical lights overhead.

videoBioethics

What a 1970 experiment reveals about the possibility and perils of ‘head transplants’

6 minutes

A man and a woman smiling with their hands on the shoulders of a Neanderthal figure with long hair and a beard but in modern clothes.

videoGenetics

Why it took a century to work out that humans interbred with Neanderthals

22 minutes

Two children hugging on the floor, one in a white shirt smiling with eyes closed while the other wears a red jacket.

videoBioethics

Is it ethical to have a second child so that your first might live?

10 minutes