PhilosophySciencePsychologySocietyCulture
EssaysVideos

Popular

About
DONATENEWSLETTER
/
/
Aeon
DONATE/NEWSLETTER/
/

Ivan the Terrible and His Son Ivan on 16 November 1581 (1883-85) by Ilya Repin. Courtesy Wikipedia

Why this once-banned Russian painting remains controversial

One of the best-known works by the Ukrainian-born Russian realist painter Ilya Repin, Ivan the Terrible and His Son Ivan on 16 November 1581 (1883-85) is also his most controversial. Thick with blood and brooding, it depicts the aftermath of an incident – which most historians believe occurred – in which the infamous Russian Tsar murdered his eldest son and heir in a fit of rage.

In this instalment of his YouTube series Great Art Explained, the UK curator, gallerist and video essayist James Payne melds international history, biography and astute art analysis to show why the painting was controversial upon its release and continues to be contested. In particular, Payne weaves a thread from Ivan the Terrible’s reign to Repin’s life and to the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian war, addressing complex questions of history, identity and disputed national borders that persist to this day.

Video by Great Art Explained

2 March 2026
A painting depicting a wild-eyed, distressed figure with long hair devouring a person in a dark background, displaying a dramatic and intense scene.

videoArt

Tracing Goya’s ‘dark’ journey from Spanish court painter to macabre visionary

51 minutes

A painting depicting a group of people in a room, with a man painting and a young girl in the centre, dressed in ornate clothes.

videoArt

Why Diego Velázquez needed a lifetime to paint his enigmatic masterpiece

31 minutes

A rich Tudor-era outfit with elaborate brocade, fur trimming and jewellery, featuring ornate sleeves, a belt, and a robe with intricate patterns.

videoArt

Why a forcefully phallic portrait of Henry VIII is a masterful work of propaganda

6 minutes

A whimsical drawing of figures in an art gallery, admiring a colourful painting of a sunset over the sea with birds flying.

videoBeauty and aesthetics

Does the artist’s intention matter, or is it indeed all in the eye of the beholder?

4 minutes

Painting of philosophers gathered in a grand classical building, featuring figures in colourful robes with an archway framing the sky in the background.

videoHistory of ideas

How to read ‘The School of Athens’ – a triumph of Renaissance art

25 minutes

Painting of two clothed men and a naked woman picnicking in a forest, with another woman in the background near a pond.

videoArt

Creating art that was aware of itself – and the viewer – made Manet the first modernist

15 minutes

Painting of a surreal scene with numerous naked human figures, fantastical animals, and strange structures in a vibrant, natural landscape.

videoArt

Grotesque imagery meets religious conservatism in Hieronymus Bosch’s art

51 minutes

Black-and-white photo of two men standing behind a sign that reads “What is the line between us?”, gesturing towards a partition with another person’s hand visible.

videoArt

The irreverent duo who thumbed their noses at the Soviet Union and the US art world

11 minutes

Painting of a dimly lit bar with a billiard table, several patrons at tables, and a clock on the wall above a door.

videoArt

Ugly on purpose: the intentionally drab desperation of Van Gogh’s ‘The Night Café’

7 minutes