Why this once-banned Russian painting remains controversial

One of the best-known works by the Ukrainian-born Russian realist painter Ilya Repin, Ivan the Terrible and His Son Ivan on 16 November 1581 (1883-85) is also his most controversial. Thick with blood and brooding, it depicts the aftermath of an incident – which most historians believe occurred – in which the infamous Russian Tsar murdered his eldest son and heir in a fit of rage.

In this instalment of his YouTube series Great Art Explained, the UK curator, gallerist and video essayist James Payne melds international history, biography and astute art analysis to show why the painting was controversial upon its release and continues to be contested. In particular, Payne weaves a thread from Ivan the Terrible’s reign to Repin’s life and to the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian war, addressing complex questions of history, identity and disputed national borders that persist to this day.