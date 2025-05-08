A 3D rendering of the Colosseum captures its architectural genius and symbolic power

Get curated editors’ picks, peeks behind the scenes, film recommendations and more.
The Colosseum in Rome, which was completed in roughly 80 CE and used for the next five centuries, is, of course, one of the most famed buildings in human history. Nonetheless, even viewers who’ve taken in two Gladiator films and read quite a few Mary Beard books are likely to appreciate this intricately detailed 3D recreation of the structure by the YouTube channel Deconstructed. The video explores details that are largely logistic, examining the sizes, mechanisms and functions of everything from the surrounding buildings to the elaborate awning designed to provide shade during hot Roman summers. Yet, via this technical lens, the video also offers a glimpse into how the Colosseum functioned both as a form of social glue in a stratified society and a symbol of imperial might.
Via Open Culture
Video by Deconstructed
video
Human rights and justice
Surreal, dazzling visuals form an Iranian expat’s tribute to defiance back home
10 minutes
video
Language and linguistics
Do button-pushing dogs have something new to say about language?
9 minutes
video
Art
When East met West in the images of an overlooked, original photographer
9 minutes
video
Values and beliefs
Why a single tree, uprooted in a typhoon, means so much to one man in Hanoi
7 minutes
video
Consciousness and altered states
‘I want me back’ – after a head injury, Nick struggles with his altered reality
7 minutes
video
Making
On the Norwegian coast, a tree is transformed into a boat the old-fashioned way
6 minutes
video
Animals and humans
One man’s quest to save an orphaned squirrel, as narrated by David Attenborough
14 minutes
video
Computing and artificial intelligence
A future in which ‘artificial scientists’ make discoveries may not be far away
9 minutes
video
History
Hags, seductresses, feminist icons – how gender dynamics manifest in witches
13 minutes