A 3D rendering of the Colosseum captures its architectural genius and symbolic power

The Colosseum in Rome, which was completed in roughly 80 CE and used for the next five centuries, is, of course, one of the most famed buildings in human history. Nonetheless, even viewers who’ve taken in two Gladiator films and read quite a few Mary Beard books are likely to appreciate this intricately detailed 3D recreation of the structure by the YouTube channel Deconstructed. The video explores details that are largely logistic, examining the sizes, mechanisms and functions of everything from the surrounding buildings to the elaborate awning designed to provide shade during hot Roman summers. Yet, via this technical lens, the video also offers a glimpse into how the Colosseum functioned both as a form of social glue in a stratified society and a symbol of imperial might.

Via Open Culture