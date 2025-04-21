On the Norwegian coast, a tree is transformed into a boat the old-fashioned way

From finding the perfect tree to the final varnish, this video from the Hardanger Maritime Centre museum in Norheimsund, Norway shows two craftspeople assembling a boat using 19th-century methods and tools. Scene by scene, the eight-oared rowing boat is stripped, chopped and assembled to life through a combination of physical exertion, careful collaboration and deep-rooted knowledge of its builders. Offering a deeply satisfying display of skill and process, the film provides a small yet meaningful glimpse into how human ingenuity is shaped by local resources, and vice versa.