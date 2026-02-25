Framed by exquisite cinematography, the short documentary Divers captures practice sessions at a camp for elite high-divers in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. In his first short documentary, the US director Geordie Wood uses his background in photography to lend each scene a carefully captured elegance, as athletes stretch, bend diving boards beneath their feet, leap from great heights, contort with exacting precision, and inevitably collide with the water. Expertise and extraordinary control are reflected in both the filmmaking team and the athletes, resulting in a sublime exploration of shapes, space, anticipation and athleticism.
Elite high-divers take the plunge in this dazzling short
Director: Geordie Wood
Cinematographer: Adam Golfer
