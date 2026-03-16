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Henri Bergson on why our world is built of objects and space

Immanuel Kant believed that spatiality lies at the bedrock of our understanding of the world, as we have an intuitive sense of space but no ability to detect it in the absence of objects within it. Thus, on top of this sense of space, all other facets of understanding must inevitably be built. In his landmark work Creative Evolution (1907), the French philosopher Henri Bergson diverges from Kant, arguing that our intellect evolved in tandem with our sense of space, with the ability to understand the world in terms of discrete phenomena separated by space helping us to survive. In this experimental short for Epoché Magazine, the Australian writer and composer John C Brady pairs excerpts from Creative Evolution with visual motifs that toy with space and a haunting piano score, making for a mesmerising dance of images, music and ideas.

Video by Epoché Magazine

16 March 2026
Visualisation of a double spiral pattern representing Lorenz attractor with a smaller graph inset on the right showing a mathematical plot labelled Z_n-1.

videoThinkers and theories

Henri Bergson on why the existence of things precedes their possibility

3 minutes

Abstract painting with geometric shapes, lines and circles in various colours on a beige background.

videoBeauty and aesthetics

Can you see music in this painting? How synaesthesia fuelled Kandinsky’s art

10 minutes

Close-up microscopic view of Diatom plankton with transparent, geometric shapes connected by thin, radiant lines, set against a dark background.

videoMetaphysics

Simple entities in universal harmony – Leibniz’s evocative perspective on reality

4 minutes

Photo of a musician in a hat playing a double bass with a microphone in front, set against a dark background.

videoHistory of ideas

I am, therefore I think – how Heidegger radically reframed being

13 minutes

A man with glasses and a beard speaking, wearing a dark jacket and grey collar, with a blurred globe in the background.

videoPhysics

Time is fundamental, space is emergent – why physicists are rethinking reality

9 minutes

A collage of various objects, animals, and clothes surrounding a large brain illustration on a black background.

videoLogic and probability

Is it more likely you’re a person with a past, or an ephemeral brain in a void?

6 minutes

Black and white photo of a man with glasses and a beard, resting his chin on his hand, wearing a suit.

videoArt

Background music was the radical invention of a trailblazing composer

17 minutes

Watercolour painting of a man holding a glass of red wine, with text “IN SIGHT Barry C. Smith” on a greenish background.

videoNeuroscience

Aristotle was wrong and so are we: there are far more than five senses

6 minutes

Painting of a person with pink hair in a pink frame, flanked by smaller framed paintings of a ship and unicorn, blue wall background.

videoNeuroscience

On the ‘beholder’s share’ – how past experience influences our perception of art

5 minutes