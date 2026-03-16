Henri Bergson on why our world is built of objects and space

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Immanuel Kant believed that spatiality lies at the bedrock of our understanding of the world, as we have an intuitive sense of space but no ability to detect it in the absence of objects within it. Thus, on top of this sense of space, all other facets of understanding must inevitably be built. In his landmark work Creative Evolution (1907), the French philosopher Henri Bergson diverges from Kant, arguing that our intellect evolved in tandem with our sense of space, with the ability to understand the world in terms of discrete phenomena separated by space helping us to survive. In this experimental short for Epoché Magazine, the Australian writer and composer John C Brady pairs excerpts from Creative Evolution with visual motifs that toy with space and a haunting piano score, making for a mesmerising dance of images, music and ideas.