Support Aeon

‘Becoming an Aeon supporter means joining the conversation of humanity – and ensuring it stays alive.’

Andrés P, Guatemala, Friend of Aeon

Aeon is a registered charity committed to the spread of knowledge and a cosmopolitan worldview.
But we can’t do it without you.

Aeon is a registered charity committed to the spread of knowledge and a cosmopolitan worldview. Our mission is to create a sanctuary online for serious thinking.

No ads, no paywall, no clickbait – just thought-provoking ideas from the world’s leading thinkers, free to all. But we can’t do it without you.

Become a Friend for $5 a month or Make a one-off donation

Become a Friend of Aeon or Make a donation

Close

Become a Friend of Aeon to save articles and enjoy other exclusive benefits

Become a Friend for $5 a month
Subscribe to Aeon’s Newsletter

Water valley

5 minutes

How the contours of fresh water help to shape the Israeli-Palestinian conflict

The Six-Day War of 1967, in which Israel defeated and captured new territories from the neighbouring states of Egypt (then the United Arab Republic), Jordan and Syria, was partially precipitated by disputes over Israel’s access to the Jordan River. The end of the war marked the beginning of Israel’s occupation of the Palestinian territories of the West Bank and the Gaza Strip. Today, Israel claims rights to all the water resources between the River Jordan and the Mediterranean Sea, with the exception of one coastal aquifer in the West Bank, where Israel controls 80 per cent of water resources and Palestinians receive 20 per cent. The tense situation is further aggravated by what Palestinians believe is price-gouging and aggressive military protection of Israel’s surplus by the Israeli government. 

Water Valley, a brief portrait of the modern Israeli-Palestinian water-resources conflict, follows a Palestinian farmer in the Jordan Valley as he steers water from an Israeli pump that he claims would otherwise be wasted, and recounts tense confrontations with Israeli authorities over water access. Although short, the film illuminates how clean water, taken for granted in some part of the globe, can shape geopolitical conflicts in others – a problem that can be further exacerbated by climate change in the future.

Director: Kate Stonehill

Producers: Rana Khaled al Khatib, Anna Van Hollen, Melanie Fridgant, Mohamed Jaradat

Support Aeon

Ideas can change the world

Aeon is a registered charity committed to the spread of knowledge and a cosmopolitan worldview.

But we can’t do it without you.

Aeon is a registered charity committed to the spread of knowledge and a cosmopolitan worldview. Our mission is to create a sanctuary online for serious thinking.

No ads, no paywall, no clickbait – just thought-provoking ideas from the world’s leading thinkers, free to all. But we can’t do it without you.

Become a Friend for $5 a month or Make a one-off donation

Essay/
Nature & Environment
To hunt or not to hunt?

Debates about whether to protect these ghostly white deer demonstrate deep connections between our humanity and the hunt

Curt Meine

Essay/
History
The salacious Middle Ages

Medieval people feared death by celibacy as much as venereal disease, and practiced complex sexual health regimens

Katherine Harvey