Living with Asperger’s is a delicate balance between external and internal worlds

Jordan E Kamnitzer works full-time, maintains an apartment in Los Angeles, and has Asperger’s syndrome, a form of autism. His girlfriend, Toni Kent, also lives with several disabilities. While his life is something very close to a ‘normal’, Jordan is also acutely aware of how his condition can be limiting, particularly when it comes to forming and maintaining friendships. Because his internal world can often feel overwhelming and chaotic, he’s developed coping strategies – he finds relief in volunteering at a cat shelter with Toni, and release in playing the piano. Touching and compassionate, the incisive visual storytelling of Perfectly Normal allows Jordan’s candid introspection and deeply reflective outlook to shine through.