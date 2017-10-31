The ‘atomic orderliness’ of crystals forming yield resplendent, microscopic landscapes
Although they may look computer-generated, the micro-images created by Maria Ferreira at the Rhode Island School of Design, examine a very real world ordinarily imperceptible to the human eye. In her short video Lattice, Ferreira uses a polarising filter under an inverted microscope to transform growing crystalline masses into otherworldly prismatic landscapes, revealing the striking beauty and complex geometry of crystal formation.
Director: Maria Constanza Ferreira