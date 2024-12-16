Our world has very different contours when a millimetre is blown up to a full screen

Get curated editors’ picks, peeks behind the scenes, film recommendations and more.
In this entrancing video, the Dutch filmmaker, photographer and artist Michiel de Boer (aka Posy) provides close-ups of a series of square-millimetre surfaces of everyday objects around his home, capturing them in crisp, 4K resolution. By zooming in on unrecognisable coins, knives, needles and more, before zooming out and explaining what we’re seeing, de Boer’s video makes for something of a play-along-at-home guessing game, with his amusing narration and original lo-fi soundtrack lending the proceedings an oddly soothing quality. But more than just an entertaining ode to the wide availability of increasingly powerful cameras, the short draws out how realities outside of our own familiar scale can be strange, with even the properties of materials appearing unfamiliar.
Video by Posy
video
