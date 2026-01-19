This short captures Tim Bovard, the staff taxidermist for the Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County, as he reflects on over five decades spent perfecting his craft. Sparked by a childhood fascination with the museum’s dioramas that never faded, Bovard has devoted his career to shaping what he calls the ‘illusion of life’ – a process that requires both scientific precision and imaginative interpretation. Moving between his workshop, where he’s preparing a European starling for display, and the museum’s galleries, Bovard considers how these dioramas can help shape the public’s understanding of the nonhuman animal world. His reflections resonate deeply at a time when many people have limited contact with wildlife, and many of the species depicted in these displays are disappearing at alarming rates.
There’s a gentle artistry to a museum taxidermist’s craft
Video by PBS
Producer: Nic Cha Kim
