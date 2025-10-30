Watch as the rhythms of traffic create a mesmerising score

Save

In his ongoing Cycles | Playhead project, the UK composer Matthew Wilcock transforms everyday scenes – bees in flight, waves washing ashore, objects passing in and out of view from a moving car – into music. In this brief video, he translates an overhead view of a Dublin motorway into a meditative piano and string composition, with each vehicle passing through a vertical line in the middle of the scene triggering a note. Through this creative collaboration with traffic patterns, Wilcock encourages viewers to find beauty in the most mundane rhythms and repetitions of everyday life, hidden in plain sight all around us.