In his ongoing Cycles | Playhead project, the UK composer Matthew Wilcock transforms everyday scenes – bees in flight, waves washing ashore, objects passing in and out of view from a moving car – into music. In this brief video, he translates an overhead view of a Dublin motorway into a meditative piano and string composition, with each vehicle passing through a vertical line in the middle of the scene triggering a note. Through this creative collaboration with traffic patterns, Wilcock encourages viewers to find beauty in the most mundane rhythms and repetitions of everyday life, hidden in plain sight all around us.
Watch as the rhythms of traffic create a mesmerising score
Video by Matthew Wilcock
