What the ‘Louvre of the desert’ reveals about the human story

With more than 4,500 paintings preserved on rock faces across just 10 square kilometres, the Tsodilo Hills of Botswana – sometimes called the ‘Louvre of the desert’ – contain one of the highest concentrations of rock art in the world. These images, which were created over tens of thousands of years, are more than simple representations of the world. Ochre oryx and hartebeest stand beside humanlike figures with antlers and other chimeric beings, conveying both the internal and external dimensions of those who painted them.

Directed by the Ethiopian American filmmaker Sosena Solomon, this short documentary depicts the Tsodilo Hills as an enduring canvas for human spirituality and creative expression, exploring the site’s ancient art and its deep meaning for the Indigenous San people who still live there today. Through conversations with anthropologists, archaeologists and local experts, the film examines both the historical and contemporary significance of the hills, as well as ongoing efforts to preserve them for future generations. The film is part of the short documentary series Africa’s Cultural Landmarks, produced by the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York in collaboration with the World Monuments Fund.

Video by the Metropolitan Museum of Art

Director: Sosena Solomon

Producer: Ann C Collins

5 February 2026
