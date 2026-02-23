A tour of Pompeii as it was just before its destruction

Save

Pompeii is famous for being destroyed by the eruption of Mount Vesuvius in 79 AD, which buried the once-thriving ancient Roman city under some 5 m of volcanic debris. With a dark irony, it was this destruction that led to Pompeii’s extraordinary preservation, which continues to give archaeologists and historians new insights into Roman life as they excavate the city.

This video from the YouTube channel Lost in Time uses these insights to inform a deeply researched tour of Pompeii as it was in its final days. Rendering the city in 3D, the video explores commerce, entertainment, governance and domestic life, including the city’s gladiatorial arena and sophisticated water system. In doing so, the piece captures Pompeii as a vibrant and complex place, while providing a window into the greater world of ancient Rome near the height of its power.

Via Open Culture