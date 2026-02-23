PhilosophySciencePsychologySocietyCulture
EssaysVideos

Popular

About
DONATENEWSLETTER
/
/
Aeon
DONATE/NEWSLETTER/
/

A tour of Pompeii as it was just before its destruction

Pompeii is famous for being destroyed by the eruption of Mount Vesuvius in 79 AD, which buried the once-thriving ancient Roman city under some 5 m of volcanic debris. With a dark irony, it was this destruction that led to Pompeii’s extraordinary preservation, which continues to give archaeologists and historians new insights into Roman life as they excavate the city.

This video from the YouTube channel Lost in Time uses these insights to inform a deeply researched tour of Pompeii as it was in its final days. Rendering the city in 3D, the video explores commerce, entertainment, governance and domestic life, including the city’s gladiatorial arena and sophisticated water system. In doing so, the piece captures Pompeii as a vibrant and complex place, while providing a window into the greater world of ancient Rome near the height of its power.

Via Open Culture

Video by Lost in Time

23 February 2026
Digital artwork of an ancient Roman town, red roofs and columns, with Mount Vesuvius erupting in the background under a cloudy sky.

videoThe ancient world

From eruption to obliteration – the sights and sounds of 48 fateful hours in Pompeii

9 minutes

A 3D image of an ancient Roman archway with a Latin inscription, and buildings with columns in the background, viewed from a cobblestone path.

videoThe ancient world

Walk like a Roman in this digital reconstruction of the ancient city

9 minutes

3D digital rendering of a cross-section of a Roman amphitheatre, showing architectural details and a large crowd inside.

videoArchitecture

A 3D rendering of the Colosseum captures its architectural genius and symbolic power

17 minutes

Fresco of an ancient Greek soldier in armour, holding a helmet surrounded by fallen warriors on a pottery surface.

videoArchaeology

Frozen for millennia, an ancient Greek soldier is freed to charge into battle once again

8 minutes

Close-up of a lifelike statue’s face with realistic yellowish-brown eyes, detailed eyebrows, and a neutral expression on a reddish-brown background.

videoArchaeology

Ancient Greek sculptures were colourful. Why does the white marble ideal persist?

6 minutes

A painting of a woman’s face with curly hair, large eyes and a gold leaf wreath against a dark background. The image is worn and cracked.

videoThe ancient world

Haunting dispatches from the edge of the Roman Empire, just before its collapse

15 minutes

Io, one of Jupiter’s moons, with volcanic plumes erupting on its surface under a black sky.

videoCosmology

Lava, ice and hints of life – an immersive 360° tour of volcanism in our solar system

5 minutes

Digital image of a rural scene with a horse-drawn cart on a road lined by tall trees, fields and houses under a blue sky.

videoThe ancient world

Explore the vast road network that made the Roman Empire possible

9 minutes

Marble statue depicting Apollo and Daphne, set against a detailed, ornate ceiling in a classical style room. Daphne is reaching upward with flowing hair.

videoArt

The overlooked polymath whose theatrical oeuvre made all of Rome a stage

30 minutes