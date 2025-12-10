PhilosophySciencePsychologySocietyCulture
Explore the vast road network that made the Roman Empire possible

An intricate system of roads connected the furthest reaches of the Roman Empire, which at its height in the 2nd century CE spanned modern-day Algeria, Egypt, Turkey and England. A collaboration between researchers at Aarhus University in Denmark and the Autonomous University of Barcelona in Spain, the Itiner-e project aims to build the world’s most detailed map of Roman roads, with its dataset currently covering some 300,000 kilometres.

An animated companion to the project, this video traverses disparate regions of the empire at its peak to show how these roads were used to support the agriculture, commerce and taxation that made such a sprawling polity possible. It also highlights their potential perils, including attracting bandits or fostering the spread of disease. More than just a fascinating exploration of Roman imperial logistics, the project demonstrates how digital media tools can help bring historical scholarship to life.

Via Open Culture

Director: Grant Cox

Websites: ArtasMedia, Itiner-e

10 December 2025
