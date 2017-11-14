Support Aeon

Persistence of vision III

2 minutes

Why they’re dancing at the world’s northernmost medieval cathedral

Nidaros Cathedral in the Norwegian city of Trondheim is the northernmost medieval cathedral in the world, and it has an enduring history of destruction and restoration. This centuries-long perseverance is reexamined by the filmmaker Ismael Sanz-Pena in his short animation Persistence of Vision III. By playfully reorganising parts of a single image of the cathedral’s façade, Sanz-Pena transforms the building’s solemn religious imagery into a flipbook-style sequence that has saints, bishops and other holy people dancing.

Video by Ismael Sanz-Pena

