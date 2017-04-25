Close clear
search
Get Aeon straight to your inbox
EXCLUSIVE

Gyalmu’s house

14 minutes

After a landslide destroys her village, a woman rebuilds her life in a changed landscape

‘What can I say? Is there a God or not?’

On 25 April 2015, a magnitude 7.8 earthquake triggered landslides in the Himalayas of Nepal, killing nearly 9,000 people. Some 300 residents and tourists in Langtang village were killed, including roughly half of its permanent residents. Those who survived found their homes – and lives – almost entirely destroyed in an instant. Gyalmu’s House traces the perseverance of one survivor, Nima Gyalmu Lama, as she struggles to come to terms with her tragic new reality a year later. With a great many of her relatives, including her daughter, lost in the landslide, Nima, along with her husband and other surviving villagers, work to build a new home, brick by brick. While she still approaches life with grace and humour, Nima wonders what, if any, God could have allowed such a tragedy to befall her village.

Director: Asmita Shrish, Gavin Carver

Website: Dhaulagiri Films

Video/Earth Science

How an Earth science outsider finally put the Pangea puzzle together

8 minutes

ORIGINAL
Video/Meaning & the Good Life

How the Stoic embrace of death can help us get a grip on life

5 minutes

Video/Knowledge

Models are always imperfect, and the ones we choose greatly shape our experience

3 minutes

Essay/Political Philosophy

Join the party of love

Love is not just a feeling given or received, it is an action too. It could be a radical force in politics

Max Harris

Idea/History of Ideas

When philosophy needed Muslims, Jews and Christians alike

Peter Adamson

Video/Beauty & Aesthetics

Mirror, mirror, on the wall, which is the fairest rectangle of them all?

2 minutes

volume_up
play_arrow
pause
Idea/Ethics

Are human rights anything more than legal conventions?

John Tasioulas

volume_up
play_arrow
pause
Essay/History of Ideas

What is good rhetoric?

Plato said we ought to be suspicious of persuasive speakers and the appeal to emotions. But rhetoric can be a civic good

Tushar Irani

Video/Values & Beliefs

How a millionaire traded his wealth for happiness – and a shoeshine box

4 minutes